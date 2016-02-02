Marcos Castro
Liferay Design

Lexicon animated icons

Lexicon animated icons animated adobe animation gif design wireframe liferay lexicon 2d icons free animation
First approach to what can be the new free animations for Lexicon icons, emphasizing action.

You can see live code test in this codepen:
http://codepen.io/marcoscv/full/jWxbXP

