Frog Lullaby

Frog Lullaby singer disguise band music vector illustration over the garden wall lullaby frog
Oh man, how I miss Over the Garden Wall. Can't recommend it enough! It's that kind of show that really sticks in your mind.

The soundtrack for this illustration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vHqkYTKIE

Illustrator of silly characters and all things fun!
