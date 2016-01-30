Distiller shirt

A new client was explaining the distilling process to us and we decided it needed to be a shirt. This is the first comp.

As for the process, the batch is measured when it comes out of the still. This can be done with mason jars until a distiller is seasoned enough to taste the difference.

The beginning of what comes out is the fore shot, which is heard to blind you; about 1–3 mason jars. The next 8–10 jars is the heads, which are used to clean the facility. The next 40 jars are the hearts, which bottles and becomes the final product. As you would expect the end of the batch is called the tails, which is set aside for future batches.