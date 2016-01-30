Vasil Enev

Pink Swan Logo

Vasil Enev
Vasil Enev
Hire Me
  • Save
Pink Swan Logo orange letter typography wing p logo bird swan design pink color outline
Download color palette

Pink Swan logo concept.


Website: www.vasilenev.com
Contact: contact@vasilenev.com

Find me on BehanceInstagramFacebookTwitter

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Vasil Enev
Vasil Enev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vasil Enev

View profile
    • Like