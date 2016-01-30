a.w. jones

Carrefour Android Tablet App

Carrefour Android Tablet App mockup android tablet mobile app checklist banana carrefour grocery
We got contacted by Carrefour to make an Android tablet app, here is one of the mockups

(Didn't end up getting used)

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
