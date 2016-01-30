Maria Frey

Pink Pack

Maria Frey
Maria Frey
  • Save
Pink Pack lisa boccard breast cancer fund ribbon charity race marathon breast cancer pink tshirt
Download color palette

Whipped up a tshirt design for some friends (Team Pink Pack) running in the Race for Women's Wellness Half Marathon in my hometown of Coral Springs, FL.

Maria Frey
Maria Frey

More by Maria Frey

View profile
    • Like