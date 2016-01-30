Zach Halfhill

Defy Film Festival

Defy Film Festival branding texture annimation gif logo design logo film festival
Can't wait to start showing y'all stuff for this film festival I get to creative direct right here in Nashville.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
