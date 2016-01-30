Hunter Fitch

Wizarding World Icons

icon illustration hogwarts snitch icons wizard harry potter
A look at some icons from a larger set of Harry Potter themed design elements for an ongoing personal project. Thought the 9 3/4 color scheme would be a nice palette for the project.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
