Linh Pham

Mobile First Auto Customers

Linh Pham
Linh Pham
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile First Auto Customers mobile automotive insights data information print illustrations infographic
Download color palette

A part of a full infographic that was created for an unnamed client surrounding the connection between mobile usage and auto customers. The final was printed and distributed to visually help people digest all the insights surrounding the topic.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Linh Pham
Linh Pham
Director/Designer based in NYC.
Hire Me

More by Linh Pham

View profile
    • Like