Summer Fisher

Indiana Wesleyan - Division of Art + Design

Summer Fisher
Summer Fisher
  • Save
Indiana Wesleyan - Division of Art + Design mark university brand logo identity
Download color palette

Expansion on the identity for the Division of Art + Design, besides the other versions of white and free standing marks.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Summer Fisher
Summer Fisher

More by Summer Fisher

View profile
    • Like