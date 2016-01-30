Lola Dupre

Anna May Wong in Studio

Lola Dupre
Lola Dupre
  • Save
Anna May Wong in Studio portrait collage paper studio anna may wong
Download color palette

Portrait of Anna May Wong in the studio.
Paper collage on wood panel.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Lola Dupre
Lola Dupre

More by Lola Dupre

View profile
    • Like