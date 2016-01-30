Indiana Wesleyan - Division of Art + Design

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Based in the concept of “blind faith,” has embedded braille initials for each major residing within the Division of Art + Design. The resulting pattern of lines and dots translates into an interconnected pathway that holds each department together.
Indiana Wesleyan University - Marion, IN
Involved:
Herb Vincent Peterson - Creative Director
Graham McClanahan
Madison Mosher
Olivia Thomson
Josh Westbrook