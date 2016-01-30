Daniel Racca

Fellowbeans

Daniel Racca
Daniel Racca
  • Save
Fellowbeans color illustration pop robocop walter white breaking bad batman chapolin godfather beans
Download color palette

Fellowbeans is a series of illustrations that i've made of several pop-culture characters in a paralell world where everyone is a bean.

More about in: https://www.behance.net/gallery/15503447/Fellow-Beans-Fun-Illustrations-of-Famous-characters

Daniel Racca
Daniel Racca

More by Daniel Racca

View profile
    • Like