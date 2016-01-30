Almendral Dessert Wine Packaging

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client Brief: The consumer will take this in very small amounts at a time, and a bottle may well last a year or more after it is opened. If the design is attractive, the owner may display the bottle in a display cabinet, or on a prominent shelf in the kitchen. The likely buyer is aged 30 to 50, not snobbish, not a wine purist. The 375ml bottle will be priced at about $30, and will often be purchased as a gift, perhaps at holiday season.
My wife and I served it as a dessert wine at our wedding.
Illustration by Stella Chili http://etsy.me/1KNBU0C