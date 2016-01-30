Caseyillustrates

BB-8 | Rolling, Rolling, Rolling

BB-8 | Rolling, Rolling, Rolling orlando illustration bb8 star wars after effects
My first After Effects animation!

I love this little droid and I couldn't think of a better illustration to use to start learning After Effects!

BB-8
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
