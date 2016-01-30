Lakefront Maibock

Designed some new beer packaging. A maibock is usually lighter in color than a bock, so we were going with a light vs. dark, good vs. evil play on the billy goat. I'm sure you know that bock stands for "billy goat". Spring is also usually the light at the end of the tunnel for people going through long winters. Again, the play on light (spring) vs. dark (winter). Spring is usually when Maibock beers come out as a seasonal beer.