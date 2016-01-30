Zac Jacobson

Sleeves Rolled Up

Sleeves Rolled Up lockup logo flag badge
Badge created for some branding elements for Boelter + Lincoln.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
A graphic designer and illustrator based in Milwaukee, Wisc.

