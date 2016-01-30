Year Of The Monkey | #1 Aries

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The year of the monkey is about to kick off!
For this reason, I have decided to illustrate the 12 zodiac signs in a monkey-ish fashion!
Here is Aries, which also happens to be my own sign. :)