Year Of The Monkey | #1 Aries

Year Of The Monkey | #1 Aries character minimalism zodiac sign zodiac aries monkey year of the monkey animation movie gif illustration vector
The year of the monkey is about to kick off!

For this reason, I have decided to illustrate the 12 zodiac signs in a monkey-ish fashion!

Here is Aries, which also happens to be my own sign. :)

