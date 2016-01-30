Daniel Racca

Vivara: Jewelry eCommerce

Daniel Racca
Daniel Racca
  • Save
Vivara: Jewelry eCommerce trend fashion ecommerce gisele jewelry
Download color palette

The redesign of one of the largest e-commerce jewelry store in Brazil. The guidelines were: responsive web design, clean interface and product-orientated navigation.

My Role:
As lead UI/UX Designer i designed together with stakeholders the wireframes and prototypes as well as the look & feel of the project. Created a user story for each step, through the homepage till the checkout. Designed a clean and easy product-oriented UI with high res experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Daniel Racca
Daniel Racca

More by Daniel Racca

View profile
    • Like