Vivara: Jewelry eCommerce

The redesign of one of the largest e-commerce jewelry store in Brazil. The guidelines were: responsive web design, clean interface and product-orientated navigation.
My Role:
As lead UI/UX Designer i designed together with stakeholders the wireframes and prototypes as well as the look & feel of the project. Created a user story for each step, through the homepage till the checkout. Designed a clean and easy product-oriented UI with high res experience.