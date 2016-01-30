Mathias Ragnarsson

Self-portrait 2016

illustration digital painting drawing self-portrait
I enjoy doing self-portraits every now and then. It records not only the changes of my body, but also where I stand regarding my skills and understanding of light, form, color and etc.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
