Student Storytellers Hotsite

The Student Storytellers is a nonprofit project that encourages college students to visit hospitalized children in order to motivate and brighten their day.
In order to raise money and donations to keep the project growing we’ve created a hotsite that explains the project in a immersive colorful and illustrated experience, representing the imaginary world of the child. The hotsite features a mechanism that allows the user to actually listen to a narration by a storyteller in order to demonstrate how the child would feel.
My Role:
Conceived hotsite’s idea. Designed the entire Look & Feel, including the illustrations, color palette, character design, and the interface.
More about the project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/15858415/Student-Storytellers-Single-page-Responsive-Website