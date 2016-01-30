Francisco Vargas

#31DaysofMonsters DAY 16: Minotaur

#31DaysofMonsters DAY 16: Minotaur scary mythology monster minotaur labyrinth illustration horrormacabre horror greekmythology greek creature bull
In Greek mythology, the Minotaur was a creature with the head of a bull and the body of a man or a being "part man and part bull." The Minotaur dwelt at the center of the Labyrinth, which was an elaborate maze-like construction designed by the architect Daedalus and his son Icarus, on the command of King Minos of Crete. The Minotaur was eventually killed by the Athenian hero Theseus.

