Jordan Bell
Abilene robofont sans condensed stencil brush type lettering
Sketch I did while in Abilene over the holidays – just got around to cleaning it up. Trying to keep the personality and character of funky sketches is a design challenge I'm really enjoying lately 😬

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
