Craig Burgess

020 - Frank Drebin's Naked Guns

Craig Burgess
Craig Burgess
  • Save
020 - Frank Drebin's Naked Guns
Download color palette

Frank Drebin is in pretty good shape in Naked Gun. So what would he do when he finished?

He'd probably launch a fitness business.
---
I'm doing a design operation every day for 100 days. The rest are here.
http://www.unobvious.co.uk/100days/

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Craig Burgess
Craig Burgess

More by Craig Burgess

View profile
    • Like