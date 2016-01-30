Dmitry Kurash

Liquid Pomodoro Timer

Dmitry Kurash
Dmitry Kurash
  • Save
Liquid Pomodoro Timer mobile iphone animation principle timer pomodoro concept app ios ux ui
Download color palette

Just a thought on a "Liquid" Pomodoro timer :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Dmitry Kurash
Dmitry Kurash

More by Dmitry Kurash

View profile
    • Like