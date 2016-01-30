Isida Karpuzi

Corporate Logo for Multi-faceted company

Corporate Logo for Multi-faceted company
Prism Impex is a brand of companies dealing in various industries. They care deeply about sustainability in each of their endeavors and wanted their company logo to reflect this as well. And so the green rainbow prism was born...

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
