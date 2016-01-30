The Daily Bugle: Action Hero News | Information Graphic

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Back in August 2015, I wanted to honour the work and style of author and data journalist David McCandless by creating an information graphic that contained a selection of fictional information, based on made-up headlines of the newspaper publisher The Daily Bugle (with humorous and surreal events or occurrences) in the world of Marvel's Spider-Man.
To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)