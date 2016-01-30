Pierre Bresson

Bonjour Dribbble!

For my first shot on dribbble, I decided to present something special to me : a compilation album.

Yes, you can download the music for free!

Here is the link : https://soundcloud.com/not-my-fault/tracks

Thanks @Mert Öztopkara for the invite!

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
