To help announce the new Camaro SIX, we partnered with Commonwealth to create an iOS and Android native application that enables users to customize their dream car.

Built entirely in Unity, the Camaro SIX customizer app allows users to choose their base model and select different exterior and interior elements based on thousands of real life combination options. Once customizations are complete, the user’s unique Camaro can be saved to their phone or shared across social networks.

When interacting with the 3D space the UI goes away and the user can check out every detail of their Camaro.

Full case here:

http://www.stinkdigital.com/work/camaro-six

Behance case:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/31257873/Camaro-Six-Customizer