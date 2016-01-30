🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
To help announce the new Camaro SIX, we partnered with Commonwealth to create an iOS and Android native application that enables users to customize their dream car.
Built entirely in Unity, the Camaro SIX customizer app allows users to choose their base model and select different exterior and interior elements based on thousands of real life combination options. Once customizations are complete, the user’s unique Camaro can be saved to their phone or shared across social networks.
When flipping the device to portrait mode users get a spec sheet of their Camaro, which could be saved, emailed or brought to a local dealership.
Full case here:
http://www.stinkdigital.com/work/camaro-six
Behance case:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31257873/Camaro-Six-Customizer