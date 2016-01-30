Tillnoon

Helleo natural soaps packaging

Helleo natural soaps. Six organic, handmade soaps, all containing extra virgin olive oil and lots of hard work. When we designed the packaging we used rough, yet delicate lines to indicate the basic ingredients of every soap.

See the full project here:
www.behance.net/gallery/23618721/Helleo-Natural-soaps

