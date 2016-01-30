Helleo natural soaps packaging

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Helleo natural soaps. Six organic, handmade soaps, all containing extra virgin olive oil and lots of hard work. When we designed the packaging we used rough, yet delicate lines to indicate the basic ingredients of every soap.
See the full project here:
www.behance.net/gallery/23618721/Helleo-Natural-soaps