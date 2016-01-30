Elena Liakou

Θ salon // Visual Identity

Elena Liakou
Elena Liakou
  • Save
Θ salon // Visual Identity identity style leather elegant luxury salon beaty hairdresser hair design logo
Download color palette

Visual Identity for Θ Salon by Thodoris Gionis

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Elena Liakou
Elena Liakou

More by Elena Liakou

View profile
    • Like