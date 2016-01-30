Tillnoon

Stairway To Heaven Logosong

Stairway To Heaven Logosong led zeppelin cloud logosong logo rock song heaven stairway
Logosongs is a project about designing logos for our favorite songs. This one is for Stairway to heaven.

For more, visit www.logosongs.tumblr.com

Please mInd that all rights are reserved by the song creators.
The only right we own, is for the artwork.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
