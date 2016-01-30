Garrett Campagna

Personal Site Redesign: Animation

I'm continuing to work on my updated website and I'm happy to say I have a homepage that is fully developed, responsive, and cool looking, if I do say so myself. Check out how it's coming along at http://gcampa.com/

There still a lot left to do, so if you notice issues or just want to provide feedback please comment!

Personal Website Redesign
