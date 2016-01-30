Peter Voth

Book of Genesis (1/66)

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
Book of Genesis (1/66) texture peter voth design logo branding badge bible
Download color palette

A logo/badge for the first book of the bible »Genesis«. I will upload a logo/badge for every book or letter (66) of the bible.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like