GIVEAWAY: 2 Dribbble Invites

Hi guys!

Who would like to be a player and contribute to the awesome dribbble community?

I have 2 invitations and I would love to draft two talented designers or illustrators.

Rules are super simple: Send me a link to your portfolio and to your dribbble account.

That's it! You can do all this in on twitter (https://twitter.com/linchervenkova) or in a private message (http://mindfulpixels.com/contact)

Happy weekend & good luck!
♥ Lin

---

Congratulations @liamorris and @LilSisStudio !!! :)

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
