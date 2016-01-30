Euwyn Goh

Destiny | Theme Graphic

Euwyn Goh
Euwyn Goh
  • Save
Destiny | Theme Graphic gradients shadow sermon series theme church new old switch in with the new out with the old
Download color palette

"Out with the Old, In with the New" is Destiny's theme for 2016 visualized as a switch being flipped, symbolizing a change of direction and vision.

Euwyn Goh
Euwyn Goh

More by Euwyn Goh

View profile
    • Like