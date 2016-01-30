Jake Lee Haugen

SERO - The Bridge

Jake Lee Haugen
Jake Lee Haugen
  • Save
SERO - The Bridge castle building ghost ball geometric character game
Download color palette

A screenshot from the new iOS game I just released. Check out more details here: www.serogame.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Jake Lee Haugen
Jake Lee Haugen

More by Jake Lee Haugen

View profile
    • Like