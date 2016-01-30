Zhang Yiwen

Invisible Sandy

Invisible Sandy journey to the west chinese classic
It is a rebound of my first work on Journey to the West.

This shot features Sha Wujing, or Sandy, who is also a character from the Chinese Classic - Journey to the West.

He is the third disciple of Xuan Zang (Tripitaka).

Invisible Monkey King
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
