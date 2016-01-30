Jon Lehman

App Illustrative Icons

App Illustrative Icons card iphone illustration line gradient purple tutorial ui app icons
Some tutorial cards I put together for dubbz app. Keeping with the retro, groovy style.

App Illustrative Icons - WIP
Jan 30, 2016
