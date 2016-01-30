Rodolpho Henrique

Airport Onboarding

Airport Onboarding ios interaction onboarding app ux ui icons walkthrough tutorial airport
Late last year I was working on this tutorial process for a new airport experience that we're releasing soon in Brazil.

We wanted to guide users through a self explanatory tutorial. Highlighting the main app features using a clear and simple visual language.

