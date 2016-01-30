Locker Room

Raksa Yin

An unused concept for a fitness group.

Using the many weights of the font Knockout, I tried to use type to form the shape of a bar with weights. Concept is there but legibility was the challenge in this one.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
