Good for Sale
Alex Broekhuizen

Drone Flight Logo Template

Alex Broekhuizen
Alex Broekhuizen
  • Save
Drone Flight Logo Template sale company template logo drone vector

Drone Flight Logo Template

Price
$39
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Drone Flight Logo Template
Download color palette

Drone Flight Logo Template

Price
$39
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Drone Flight Logo Template

Another color variation of my Drone Flight Logo Template. The logo will be in the weekly top sellers on GraphicRiver for the 2nd time! The full package comes with four color variations (red, blue, orange and green).

Files includes: ai, eps, transparant png and a psd. Fully vector and editable. If you don't know how to edit these files i can add your company name and slogan for free.

Check out the full preview on my Envato store :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Alex Broekhuizen
Alex Broekhuizen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alex Broekhuizen

View profile
    • Like