Another color variation of my Drone Flight Logo Template. The logo will be in the weekly top sellers on GraphicRiver for the 2nd time! The full package comes with four color variations (red, blue, orange and green).
Files includes: ai, eps, transparant png and a psd. Fully vector and editable. If you don't know how to edit these files i can add your company name and slogan for free.
