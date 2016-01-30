Steven Maquinay

Locked in.

Locked in. blackfish locked in bowl entertainment illustration seaworld orca
Imagine if you spend your life in 0,0001% of the space you'd normally swim in ONE DAY.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
