Checking Mencken scommaaccent

Last round of checking on Mencken 10 masters for every glyphs, every details: alignements, weights, sizes. The idea is be sure that all masters follow the same rules. Thanks to Benjamin and Mathieu who currently working on these adjustments for this typeface started in 2005 for The Baltimore Sun. The idea is probably to publish Mencken Pro this year at Typofonderie.

Posted on Jan 30, 2016
