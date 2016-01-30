Driss Elmeloud

Greeting Card 2016 | Lafabrik

Driss Elmeloud
Driss Elmeloud
  • Save
Greeting Card 2016 | Lafabrik 2d after effects super heroes cartoon animation digital art illustration
Download color palette

Greeting card 2016 made at "La Fabrik" in Nouméa.
Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/33396143/Greeting-Card-2016-LaFabrik
Vimeo : https://vimeo.com/153336354

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Driss Elmeloud
Driss Elmeloud

More by Driss Elmeloud

View profile
    • Like