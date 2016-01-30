Anke de Kok

Responsive news website NU.nl

Anke de Kok
Anke de Kok
  • Save
Responsive news website NU.nl webdesign responsive news
Download color palette

Responsive webdesign voor Hollands largest news website NU.nl. NU.nl, always very innovative, had grown so fast that they needed a consistent visual style and user experience, on all devices.

Made at: UNITiD, 2014

More: http://unitid.nl/2014/11/nu-nl/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Anke de Kok
Anke de Kok
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anke de Kok

View profile
    • Like