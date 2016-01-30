Nikolay Lechev

Aether Logo

Nikolay Lechev
Nikolay Lechev
  • Save
Aether Logo logo design branding
Download color palette

The final version of the new logo for AetherThemes

4500bbd6a438942d5301efd6334dd90a
Rebound of
Branding Process
By Nikolay Lechev
View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Nikolay Lechev
Nikolay Lechev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nikolay Lechev

View profile
    • Like