Saurav Biswas

Logo Design Bangla- Ghapla

Saurav Biswas
Saurav Biswas
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design Bangla- Ghapla minimal bangla logo
Download color palette

Recently I have done this logo for Nerdcats, Bangladesh.
More to to come on ghapla.co.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2016
Saurav Biswas
Saurav Biswas
I'm Batman who asks if his batmobile can come in white. ssh!
Hire Me

More by Saurav Biswas

View profile
    • Like