App lock screen

Hello Dribbble! :)

Many thanks to @INKOD HYPERA Ltd.nkod for the dribbble invitation.

you can see the full screens here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ubp3c4oyxfoe0vr/001.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/o2dx9lssg6n0v4r/002.jpg?dl=0